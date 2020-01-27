Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.41. 174,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

