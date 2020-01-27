Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $258,433,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $171,908,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $152,598,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $68,895,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.97. 1,328,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.