Electroneum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,164.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.49 million and $138,164.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,972,894,340 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Liquid and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

