Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EGO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. 2,846,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,649. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 1,959,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 654,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 631,784 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after buying an additional 198,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

