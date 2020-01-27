Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,458,000 after buying an additional 157,254 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,380,000 after buying an additional 133,102 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after buying an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 264,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

