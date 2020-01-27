Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,395,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.53. 2,840,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $263.35 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

