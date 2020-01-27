Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $28.89. 388,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $58.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

