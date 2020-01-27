Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $1,913,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Ecolab by 39.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 33,088 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.75. 1,155,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.91 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

