Echo Global Logistics’ (ECHO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.77. 7,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $7,033,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $3,129,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.