Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.12

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 2420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

