EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 826 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.58. 1,132,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.