EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 375 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 2.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

