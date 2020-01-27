EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 274,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 161,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,367. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

