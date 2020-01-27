EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 536,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $97.72 and a 52 week high of $118.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

