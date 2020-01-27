EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 600,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 103.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 237.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.9% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.