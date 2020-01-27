EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $3,877,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.05. 9,192,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

