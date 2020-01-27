EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

