EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. 9,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

