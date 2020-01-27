Eagle Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,714,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after purchasing an additional 531,817 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 353,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 333,356 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 257,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,001,000.

NYSEARCA BSCK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

