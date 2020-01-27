Eagle Capital Management LLC Invests $111,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 908.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,216,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,945,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

