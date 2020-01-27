Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 8.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.19. 591,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,212. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.14 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.31 and a 200-day moving average of $273.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.