Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGLE. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $311.10 million, a P/E ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 780,881 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

