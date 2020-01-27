DPRating Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,456.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DPRating token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, Hotbit and UEX. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $349,171.00 and $30,456.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BCEX, Gate.io and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

