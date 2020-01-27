Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.62. 286,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

