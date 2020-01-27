Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $9.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.64. 54,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

