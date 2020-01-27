Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.48. 1,291,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

