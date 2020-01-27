Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Target by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,672,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.87. 3,680,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

