Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $34.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,432.04. 1,240,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

