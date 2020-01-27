Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 332 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.82. 455,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

