DOWCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $199,801.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 57.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $199,801.00 and approximately $2,020.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00333736 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011452 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002164 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.