Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE DVD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.82. 421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Dover Motorsports by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,049,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 204,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

