Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $43.94 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Fortive worth $43,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. CNB Bank grew its position in Fortive by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $74.63. 1,197,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

