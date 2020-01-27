Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $35.35 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160,313 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $35,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 208,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,985. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last ninety days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

