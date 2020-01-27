Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $30.69 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,865 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Macy’s worth $30,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. 392,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,730,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

