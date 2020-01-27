Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 14,209 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $78,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,621,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

