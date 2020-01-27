Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 11,658 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $59,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,548,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

