Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.48. 14,018,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

