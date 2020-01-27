Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Prudential Financial worth $91,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

PRU stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 129,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

