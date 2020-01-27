Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.