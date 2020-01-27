Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 0.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

