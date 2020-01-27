Domani Wealth LLC Has $542,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 616,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

