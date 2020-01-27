Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,757,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,985,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

DIA stock opened at $289.80 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $243.14 and a 12-month high of $293.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

