Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 7.48.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

