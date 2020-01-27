Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Docusign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $77.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,282,000. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,411,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

