Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Monday. 11,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,411. Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $95.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dixie Group stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,053,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Dixie Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 6.44% of Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

