Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. 4,545,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 344,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 295,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.