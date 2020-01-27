Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $94.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $900,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 144,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

