DIMCOIN Price Down 3.8% This Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $82,488.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

