Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $106,857.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,762,773 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

