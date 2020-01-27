Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.48 ($20.32).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ETR:LHA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €14.43 ($16.77). The company had a trading volume of 5,379,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.06 and a 200 day moving average of €15.37. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

