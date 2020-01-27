Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.48 ($20.32).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ETR:LHA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €14.43 ($16.77). The company had a trading volume of 5,379,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.06 and a 200 day moving average of €15.37. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

